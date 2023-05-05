KSN/KODE — Carl Junction wasn’t the only community impacted by the May 4, 2003 tornado.

The storm started in southeast Kansas, hitting towns in Neosho, Labette, Cherokee, and Crawford counties.

Three people died in Cherokee County. Four died in Crawford County. Two people died in Smithfield in Jasper County.

The tornado also made its way through Newton, Lawrence, Christian, and Greene counties, killing seven people. One of those deaths was in Pierce City, with two others north of Monett. The storm also killed two people in the Stockton area.

The National Weather Service says the tornado ranged from an F2 to an F4.