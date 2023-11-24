In 2022, over 24 billion passwords were exposed by hackers

KSN/KODE — Brand new data released by online security platform, mymxdata.com, reveals the most common words, phrases and values used in passwords

Analyzing data from a combination of global data breaches since 2019, the experts have scraped over 100 million different passwords to reveal what are the most common choices of password protection for internet users.

From names, years, seasons, number combinations, and values, to sports, football teams, famous celebrities and fictional characters, here are the passwords you should really avoid using.

The name ‘Michael’ is one of the most used names for passwords, included in 107,678 passwords. Daniel is the second most used name, with a count of 99,399 passwords.

Other names including Ashley, Jessica, Charlie, Jordan and Michelle are all most commonly used for password protection.

The top 10 most used names in passwords

Michael

Daniel

Ashley

Jessica

Charlie

Jordan

Michelle

Thomas

Nicole

Andrew

“The number of times ‘123456’ is used for security is a staggering 6.6 million times. Using a combination which is so obvious to hackers can put your personal information at high risk. Mymxdata.com

‘123456’ and ‘123456789’ are the most popular number combinations.

When it comes to years, 2013 is the most used year included in passwords, followed by the year 2010 and 1986.

The most used values in passwords