KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A super party is being planned for Super Bowl LVII, and fans won’t need to leave town to be part of the celebration.

The P&L District is hosting a Red Kingdom Block Party for the big game on February 12.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and fans must be 18 years old to attend the rally. Plans include live bands, giveaways, contests, cheer squads, and drumlines.

Thousands of fans are expected to attend the celebration to be with other Chiefs fans during the Super Bowl.

“We all have a common cause. Everybody in the city is cheering for the Chiefs and it brings everybody together,” Randy Cooper said.

Anyone who wants to attend the Red Kingdom block party needs to buy a $10 ticket. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3.

Power & Light says fans can also go online to reserve tables for the game.