GROVE, Okla. – A two-month-old infant girl injured in a three-vehicle crash was admitted to a Tulsa hospital with arm injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred on Tuesday before 3 p.m. on SH-125 about two miles west of Grove, the patrol said.

The infant girl was flown by helicopter to St. Francis Hospital where she was admitted in stable condition, the patrol said.

Those admitted to Grove Integris Hospital and who were treated and released are:

Lilli Kerr, 18, of Grove;

Liberty Clark, 24, of Grove;

Trenton Stevens, 22, of Grove;

Lakeisha Huff, 29, of Grove;

Juvenile male, 4, of Grove;

Juvenile female, 8 months old, of Grove;

Roger Huff, 26, of Grove and William Moffatt, 26, of Jay, were not injured in the crash, the patrol reported.

The patrol reported the condition of all three drivers as “apparently normal” and the cause of the crash was defective brakes on Kerr’s Chevy Venture. The patrol said the crash remains under investigation.