NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA –A federal grant is allowing the Cherokee Nation, the Modoc Nation and the Shawnee Tribe’s youngest citizens to learn the traditional language of their ancestors.

The Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development announced 20 American Indian and Alaskan Native Tribes and received $5.723 million in total grants. The grants were under the umbrella of the Living Language Grant through the Division of Economic Development.

The Cherokee Nation based in Tahlequah was awarded $300,000, the Modoc Nation based in Miami was awarded $299,807 and the Shawnee Tribe in Miami received $280,200.

“The Modoc Nation is extremely grateful for the Living Languages Grant,” said Robert Burkybile, Chief of Modoc Nation.

The grant program focuses on revitalizing American Indian languages that are at risk of disappearing due to a lack of active users. The program will focus on immersion-based projects that will support a Tribal community approach through collaborative instruction.

As with many, many other Indian Nations across the country, our language was nearly lost to us completely, he said.

“Through this funding, we will be able to continue working on reintroducing the language to our elders and teaching it to our youth. Language is an invaluable piece of one’s culture and we are determined to make sure our tribal community remembers that part of our identity.” Robert Burkybile, Chief of Modoc Nation

“Our language has nearly been lost to us, but our desire to reclaim it is strong,” said Syd Colombe, Modoc Nation Director of Cultural Preservation.

When the Modoc Nation ancestors were relocated 150 years ago, from Oregon to Indian Territory the Tribe suffered a significant loss of our culture, which included our language, he said.

“Living Languages Grant Program funding supports Tribal communities in restoring and revitalizing their traditional languages, thereby preserving the essence of their cultural identities and sovereignty,” said Bryan Newland, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs.

Investing in the American Indian language revitalization is just one part of our all-of-government approach to addressing the harms caused by federal policies of the past, he said.

Historically federal Indian Boarding Schools worked to suppress American Indian languages and cultures, Newland said.

Other Oklahoma tribes receiving grants were:

Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma, McLoud, Oklahoma: $300,000

Sac & Fox Nation, Stroud, Oklahoma: $300,000

Wichita and Affiliated Tribes, Anadarko, Oklahoma: $299,279

Other tribes receiving funding: