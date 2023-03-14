Federal agents believe there are approximately 15,000 photographs of girls between 13 and 16 years old

TULSA, Okla. – A northeastern Oklahoma man is indicted in federal court after thousands of pornographic images are reportedly found on his cell phone.

Kawliga Neal Kingfisher, 34, of Salina, is charged with possession of child pornography in U.S. Federal Court in Tulsa. Kingfisher is a member of the Cherokee Nation. Federal court documents indicate Kingfisher lives with his parents in Indian Country in Mayes County. The IP address used to post the alleged pornographic images to the social media site Reddit, traces back to Kingfisher’s parents according to court documents.

The investigation began after Homeland Security Investigations Task Force Officers and Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation Special agents received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children or NCMEC.

NCMEC received the tip in January 2023, from the social media site Reddit about a man who made statements in a chat thread discussing having sex with a 12 year old and bragging that the girl’s mother and grandmother would watch.

According to the criminal complaint, the review of images on Kingfisher’s phone was ongoing, but agents said at the time charges were filed they expected to catalog over 15,000 thousand pornographic images.

Investigators say Kingfisher admitted to using Reddit, and other social media sites and that the multiple cell phones agents confiscated, did belong to him.

A federal jury trial date is set for May 8, 2023.