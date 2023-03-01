JOPLIN, Mo. — Think you have to go to a big city recording studio to become a rapper?

Kayden Woolever is proof that’s not necessary, and it might even make him famous in the long run.

He writes and performs his own hip-hop music from a tiny, makeshift, studio in the attic of his house, with equipment he bought and learned to use by himself, and it all started by chance.

“It was 7th grade, my friend was writing raps right next to me in class, in Encore, that’s what we called it at East Middle School, and I was like “Oh what are you doing?” and he kind of showed me this rap and I was like you know I could do that, and I didn’t start this good for sure, it took a minute but I been at it a while,” said Kayden Woolever, Hip Hop Artist

A graduate of Joplin High School last year, he does more than just sing and rap.

Woolever started off writing and recording rap music but all of that changed just recently.

“It happened a few months ago, I went to a church, I got hands laid on me and Holy Ghosted like I never have before, and it’s changed my life, I mean once you have an experience with the Creator like that, things aren’t the same,” said Woolever.

He’s turned his focus to Christian rap and he’s branching out into videos too.

“It’s about investing in the digital workspace side of things and it’s about time, it takes a lot of time, but if you got that time and dedication, you know what you want to do, you can do it.”