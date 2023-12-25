KSNF/KODE — Traditions set families apart and often display the beliefs and values a family has. Those traditions tend to bring people together with a sense of belonging and are a source of comfort during trying times. One long-standing Christmas tradition you may or may not have heard of involves oranges (or sometimes apples and whole nuts), but one thing is for sure — this tradition involves a whole lot of history.

When I was a little girl, we often celebrated Christmas on my grandparents’ farm. Amongst the littered wrapping paper and boxes, Pa would hand us a bright hunter’s-orange stocking cap stretched out from the heavy fruit that filled it — usually a couple of oranges, apples, and a few soft peppermint candies.

At the time, I was never thrilled to receive this traditional gift, though now I appreciate the thoughtfulness and history that went into such an act. But, where did the act of receiving such things come from?

Ol’ Saint Nick

The story of Santa goes back to the legends of St. Nicholas, who is told to have been a giving and generous-spirited man, often helping those who were sick or in need. Some reference him as a monk or a bishop, but all tell the tale of generosity and humility.

One traditional story tells of his learning of a poor man with three daughters, but no dowries to marry them off. One evening, Nicholas passed by the man’s home, throwing three sacks of gold coins into the chimney. The small sacks magically happened to fall into the daughters’ stockings that had been hung on the fireplace mantle to dry. The coins then turned into golden spheres.

Often, St. Nicholas is depicted in portraits and sculptures to be holding three orbs of gold, similar to the size of an orange.

It is said that people began to gift oranges to others in honor of St. Nick and the story of his generosity.

The Great Depression

The Great Depression is described as the worst economic downturn in history following the crash of the stock market in 1929 and lasted until 1939. This had many horrific butterfly effects — mainly unemployment and poverty. Food was scarce, and when it wasn’t, families often could not afford it.

Oranges were among the variety of foods considered a luxury at that time because it was fresh and expensive to come by. Oranges were harvested during the holiday season. To receive one in your stocking was a big deal — to receive anything as a gift during those times was a real treat.

Another common stocking fruit was apples. An apple in the toe of the stocking symbolized health, and a tangerine in the heel symbolized wealth and prosperity.

Citrus Propaganda

Sunkist is known today for its orange-flavored soda, but the company has a rich history itself. Sunkist is the first and longest-standing agricultural co-op in the United States, dating back to 1893. In 1908, the “Sunkist” brand was created and began to advertise in the first-ever produce campaign.

Vintage Christmas advertisements can be found online depicting the Sunkist holiday ads. One depicts Santa Clause with a box of oranges as seen HERE, and another shows Santa giving children oranges for Christmas HERE. This ad shows a joyfully exhausted Santa sitting on a box of oranges, clad in candy-cane striped socks, with the words “Relax… give ’em all Sunkist navels” in a bold black font.

Sunkist’s national ad campaign, and the use of railroads aiding the accessibility of goods, in the early to mid-1900s could be a reason why oranges were coveted, especially during such times as the Great Depression.

Traditions and Tales

Pomanders, a fancy word describing oranges punctured with cloves, have been used as decoration and crafts during the holidays. It is said to have been a practice of the Middle Ages to ward off evil spirits. Other sources say it was a form of witchcraft, used as a charm to aid recovery during sickness or bring good fortunes in the New Year.

Similar to a present, an orange is wrapped in a bright, peelable rind and the segmented fruit inside can be split to easily share with others — a gift within itself.

The history of oranges during the holidays serves as a reminder to honor those generations before us who experienced devastating hardships and yet, were still grateful to receive something as simple as an orange. We are reminded to be grateful for the gifts we are able to receive, generous with the gifts we are able to give, and appreciate the special time we share with loved ones.

Regardless of the origins, oranges at Christmastime is a tradition rich in history, and worthy of being passed along.