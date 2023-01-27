OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.

The $3 million Rivercliff estate is a rustic, ranch-style home that maintains a subdued opulence. Built in 1974, this 3,800-square-foot home is the perfect family getaway or retreat.

The home is filled with old-world charm, evident from the moment you walk through the 12′ arched front doors into the main entryway. The great room—which is really a great hall—features an imported limestone fireplace made in the 1600s and a vaulted ceiling with reclaimed beams from the 1800s.

The home has four additional fireplaces, including one on the brick and stone patio.

754/756 Stone Hill Drive in Ozark, Missouri. (Photography: Tanner Bair)

Thanks to the copious number of windows and skylights, you may not need to hit a light switch at Rivercliff during the day. You can get a spectacular view from nearly anywhere in the house. The picture window in the kitchen means you can take in the scenery while doing the dishes. The octagonal breakfast nook allows for a perfect view of the sunset!

The estate also has its own orchard of fruit trees, a small shooting range, a swinging bridge overlooking a waterfall ravine, and a series of caves deep below the home.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtors: Joy Robertson, Murney Associates

Photography: Tanner Bair