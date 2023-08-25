JOPLIN, Mo. — Families can now enjoy free entry to the “Creative Learning Alliance” — thanks to a grant.

“Lozier Corporation” donated nearly five thousand dollars – to help fund entry to the Alliance’s monthly play shops.

The Creative Learning Alliance is a non-profit organization that helps teach children through hands-on learning activities in STEAM-related fields.

Some of those funds will be allocated to upcoming themed programs like “STEAM in September” and “Mad Science in October.”

The first “STEAM in September” event is the “Sports STEAM” workshop taking place on Sunday, September 10 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.