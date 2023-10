MISSOURI (NEXSTAR) — In the words of the late Jimmy Buffett, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.

For those who enjoy them, craft beers open up a world of unique and interesting flavor combinations. With the right mixture of ingredients, craft beers satisfy those looking for a wider variety of tastes than your typically domestic brand offers, let alone their potential health benefits.

In the spirit of drinking craft beer, Yahoo! Finance’s Sultan Khalid put together a list of the best craft beer brands in each U.S. state.

For this, Khalid looked through Reader’s Digest, Rolling Stone, BeerAdvocate, RateBeer, etc., and Google Trends to the best American craft beers by state.

Ultimately, Khalid ranked the best craft beers alphabetically in order of descending quality in every state. Depending on the batch, craft beer’s ABV (alcohol by volume) can vary.

In Missouri, Khalid ranked Savant Blanc, 8% ABV as the best craft beer option in the state. Although it is no longer being made by the brewery, this Wild Ale came from the folks at Perennial Artisan Ales in St. Louis.

According to the company, this wild ale was a Belgian Blonde Ale fermented with 100% Brettanomyces and aged in Chardonnay barrels with Chardonel grapes for five months.

Additionally, it earned a world-class score of 95 on BeerAdvocate and a 4.25/5 on Untappd.