KSN/KODE — There’s something about gathering loved ones for a meal with reverence for gratitude that makes Thanksgiving a holiday anyone can celebrate. For Good Morning Four States’ Bubba Evansco, it’s one of the things he loves about Thanksgiving!

Bubba says his dad loved this holiday and he would never agree to travel to see family, but his doors were always open for everyone at Thanksgiving.

“Friends, family, even strangers he knew that were going to do without would be invited in for some good warm food and a message of gratitude and service,” said Bubba.

“No one is excluded from being thankful or grateful.” Bubba Evansco

Bubba says he now tries to continue that tradition of openness and caring on the day we can all celebrate – Thanksgiving.

“Happy Thanksgiving, everybody! I am grateful for you!” He says.