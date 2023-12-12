MIAMI, Okla. – An emotionally distraught crying teenage girl begged for her mother after her graphic testimony about the way a Miami man allegedly sexually assaulted her with a hotdog and then ate the hotdog.

Dale Daniel Burris, Jr

The teen along with other witnesses who testified during the second day of Dale Daniel Burris, Jr.’s trial cried and put their hands over their faces throughout their testimonies.

It is the policy of KSN/KODE not to identify sexual assault victims or their family members.

The 65-year-old Miami grandfather is charged in Ottawa County District Court with two counts of child sexual abuse, sexual abuse of a child under 12, and first-degree rape of a child under 14.

Burris has denied any wrongdoing. He never looked in the direction of his accusers and showed no emotion as he stared at the jury box during testimony.

“I wanted to die,” the teen testified. “He was doing this to other kids and if I died, I wouldn’t know about the other kids.

The teen testified Burris told her no one would believe her and that “he had higher powers and would not get in trouble.”

Associate Judge Matt Whalen allowed several breaks in her testimony allowing the young girl to regain her composure.

“Dale Burris molested me – I have no doubt about it,” the witness said. Dec. 12, 2023 trial testimony

The teen said she was 14 years old when Burris allegedly began sexually assaulting her. Most of the alleged sexual acts were conditional or Burris promised the teens they would go swimming or to the park, testimony showed.

Some of the sexual abuse occurred when the other teens were in the bedroom.

Andrew Meloy, Burris’s attorney questioned why her testimony was different today than during Burris’s preliminary hearing.

“I just remembered more things,” the teen said. “I don’t know why it was different.”

“It hurt and I was screaming at him to stop,” a second victim testified.

According to testimony, the second victim was a preteen when the alleged abuse began.

The now 14-year-old cried during her testimony saying, “I don’t want to feel that again.”

The teen testified she was “too scared to tell” and afraid she would get into trouble.

A tearful testimony of an adult woman gave away to glaring eyes staring at the man she said raped her in 1996.

The adult woman, who was not a current accuser, testified she was 12 years old in 1996.

The woman is not identified because she was a juvenile at the time of the alleged attack.

“He locked the van doors, groped my chest area and started touching my bathing suit bottom,” the woman said. “He raped me.”

“What I remember is what his breath smelled like what his eyes looked like,” the woman testified. Dec. 12, 2023 trial testimony

“I was shocked something was coming back,” the witness said referring to the 1996 incident.

The witness confirmed in previous testimony she never revealed she had been raped but reported to police an indecent exposure incident.

When asked about the omission, the witness put her hands over her face as she wept saying, “it hurts me – this makes me feel like a kid again and I don’t have any control.”

Newton County, Missouri court records show Burris was charged in 1996 with three counts of second-degree sexual misconduct. He pleaded guilty to one charge, was sentenced to three days in jail with credit for time served, fined $100, and the other two counts were dismissed.

Tuesday’s testimony of the witness being raped was the first time this information had been revealed.

Another relative of the teens testified that she was one of Burris’ sexual assault victims.

She even told Burris’s wife, Sheila, of the alleged abuse.

“She didn’t believe me,” the woman testified. “I was six years old when he touched me inappropriately. It was the only time.” Trial Testimony Dec.12, 2023

The mother of the witnesses testified she did not call the police when she learned of the sexual assaults later. The woman testified she “was in shock. I felt disappointed, betrayed – I didn’t know how to proceed.”

“My sister called the police,” the woman said.

The teens’ great-grandmother testified, that after the family learned of the allegations the teens never went to Burris’s house again.

Testimony will resume on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.