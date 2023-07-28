JOPLIN, Mo. — Most people work hard to make sure their property is nicely kept on the outside. Unfortunately, not everyone falls into that category.

If you’re tired of walking or driving through your neighborhood and seeing lawns where the grass and weeds are higher than you are — there’s something that can be done about it. The City of Joplin, as well as many other four state municipalities — have a website where you can report that information. It’s called, “See Click Fix” and gives people the ability to report things that may not seem up to code. And, if need be, you can report you can report it anonymously.

“It could be tall grass, it could be discarded couch in an alleyway. Whatever those issues might be, and you can report those. There’s a series of dropdown menus and categories that if you had a concern you could send those directly to the city and they get assigned automatically by the system to one of our neighborhood improvement officers,” said Tony Robyn, Assistant City Manager.

In years past, there were teenaged boys who would mow lawns in the summer, especially for seniors and other residents that for one reason or another, can’t do it themselves. Robyn says there could be an answer for people who fall into that category.

“We do work with, you know, local agencies that can provide some level of assistance, we actually have church, faith based groups that we have reached out to in the past and try to direct some support to those folks, and we understand maybe in certain situations, that can be challenging,” said Robyn.

if you’d like more information on that website you can follow this link here.