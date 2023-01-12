KSNF/KODE — Poll findings were recently released that found rural and small-town voters have been hit hard by inflation and are struggling to feed their families.

Missouri, and the other Four States, are no strangers to the difficulties of accessing quality healthcare and childcare services. According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, those living in rural areas of Missouri tend to have less access to healthcare, are underinsured, and have lower socioeconomic statuses which result in worse health outcomes than their urban peers.

Often, rural households report a lower income and higher rates of food security. 6% of Missourians do not have access to healthy food, and 364,000 do not live within close proximity to a grocery store.

Save the Children and Save the Children Network commissioned a bipartisan team made of New Bridge Strategy (R) and Hart Research (D) to conduct a poll studying the effects of inflation on those in rural areas. The interviews were conducted online and over the telephone.

The study found consistent bipartisan support to help the issues these voters are facing.

The key findings of the survey found:

Rural voters say inflation is the greatest challenge facing rural families. 68% say not having enough to eat is a serious problem.

The majority of rural Americans polled said food prices are having a personal impact on them and others in the community. 72% claim they are changing what groceries they buy due to increasing costs. 37% said they are struggling to feed their family. 64% said they or someone they know is struggling.

6 in 10 rural voters are worried they may not be able to afford enough food to feed themselves and their families. 77% of rural voters who identified as parents said they worry they may not be able to afford enough food to feed their families.

55% of rural voters said that high-quality and affordable childcare has gotten worse since the pandemic, and the majority said there were few quality early childhood education programs in their areas that are affordable.

Rural voters see child care as an integral part of the economy.

Parents are personally impacted by the shortage of quality, affordable childcare, and it affects their jobs and careers.

The survey also says of the public policy proposals that were tested, all received support for policy solutions for hunger, affordable quality childcare, and early childhood education.

The research findings also note: “As many voters in rural areas are facing a lack of affordable and high-quality child care options as well as difficulties in affording food for their families, support for policy proposals that address these issues is strong and cuts across party lines.”

You can check out the Save the Children website and details on this study here.