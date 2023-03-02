NOEL, Mo. — The Noel Marshal’s Office has identified a suspect connected to the shooting of a dog in the head with an arrow.

Marshals have issued a warrant for 40-year-old Jeffrey Howard, of Noel.

They are seeking animal abuse charges against him — and say to not approach him and if you see him. Rather, contact them or your local law enforcement agency.

The dog was found last Thursday with an arrow shot through her eye. It was also learned she had recently had puppies. They are all in a local shelter and are all doing well.

Members of the community have donated more than $700 in reward money and have also covered all of the medical expenses for the mother and her pups.