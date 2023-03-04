JOPLIN, Mo. — Nearly one in four employees openly admit to using alcohol or drugs while at work nationwide. That’s according to drugabuse.com.

Local experts met to discuss ways to maintain a drug-free workplace.

Freeman Health System’s Reasonable Suspicion Training is underway. Yesterday, more than 120 local companies, managers, and supervisors were invited to a complimentary training workshop to maintain safe work environments for their employees.

“If you happen to be one of the employers, we have a requirement, federal, that you should know how to monitor your employees to keep your workplace safe,” said Dr. Nauman Ashraf, Training Director.

The workshop is designed to educate executives about the undesirable effects both drugs and alcohol can have on workplace safety as health officials continue to record large spikes in opioid usage nationwide.

“We will try to cover the symptoms, signs, what do you look for in people, how do you come to know that someone has used it, or they may be under the influence,” said Dr. Ashraf.

Not only that, but the workshop also provides training and resources on what to do if you do confirm someone is under the influence. Once reasonable suspicion has been confirmed, your employer can refer you to one of the substance abuse programs.

“Ozark Center for substance abuse has its own division, New Directions. We have the inpatient unit for acute treatment and then we also have outpatient treatment programs. So for example of opioids, we have suboxone treatment,” said Dr. Ashraf.

Dr. Ashraf says providing workplace safety is important.

“Your main purpose as an employer is to keep your workplace safe, and also keeping your employees safe. The problem with addiction is a kind of disease where which sometimes it’s not in your control. Initially, you may start off by just experimenting with drugs, gets to the point where it takes control of you,” added Dr. Ashraf.

“You know there is a lot going on within Missouri, and we need to learn as much as we possibly can,” said Michelle Schopper, Senior HR Strategic HR Advisor, G&A Partners.

Once supervisors receive their training they prepare to train their employees.

“My next steps is to make sure that it’s in compliance with everything that my companies train on and then compile that information and then send it out to my book of clients,” said Schopper.