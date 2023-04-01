JOPLIN, Mo. — According to a new study, the Show-Me State has one of the highest rates of home ownership in the country.

In a study conducted by a group of real estate agents in Malibu, California using U.S. Census data. Missouri has been found to have the fifth highest percentage of home ownership in the country.

Realtor Alisha Nunnelly says that shows how much of a bargain the state is for people who don’t want to throw money away on renting.

“Yes, cost of living in Joplin and Missouri is so much lower than a lot of other states, people really get their monies worth on real estate,” Alisha Nunnelly, Realtor, Pro 100 Realtors.

On the other end of the spectrum, the states with the lowest home ownership percentage are California, Hawaii, New York, Alaska, and Nevada.