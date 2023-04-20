Defendants could face up to a life sentence and a $50,000 fine if convicted

MIAMI, Okla. – A Fairland marijuana growing operation is accused of using a “straw” owner to skirt around the state’s licensing requirements.

Tommy Tran, 50, and Sang Nguyen, 32, are charged in Ottawa County District Court in Miami with furnishing false or fraudulent material information in an application for a license and aggravated manufacture of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of material with intent to manufacture marijuana, both felonies.

Nguyen is not in custody, online records show. Tran is free on $105,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court on July 20th for a preliminary hearing.

Tran was arrested earlier this month after authorities say they seized between 26,000 to 29,000 marijuana plants and 900 pounds of processed marijuana at the Fairland marijuana grow.

Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean said after the arrest the approximate street value of the marijuana seized was around $24 million.

The men are accused of giving false documentation, for grow licenses, to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agency, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Nguyen is accused of being a “straw” owner of the four grow operations on the rural Fairland property, the affidavit states. He is also accused of using the application process to skirt around the state’s residency requirement to legally obtain a valid license, the affidavit states.

Without Nguyen the licenses for the four grow operations would otherwise be unobtainable because Tran did not meet the state’s marijuana residency requirements.

A “straw” owner is a third party used in some transactions to allow the principal parties to accomplish something that is otherwise impermissible.

Nguyen told investigators he was a silent investor and did not know any specifics about any of the marijuana farms or how many plants were on the farms, the affidavit states.

The “five large metal buildings” at the site were constructed without Nguyen’s knowledge, the affidavit states.

Tran is the owner of a Branson Chinese restaurant, according to the Better Business Bureau website. He told authorities he lived in Branson and in Fairland, the affidavit states.

Tommy Tran/Mugshot provided by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office

No address was listed for Nguyen, but the affidavit lists a possible Tulsa residence although he had a cell phone with a Texas number, the affidavit states.

Nguyen claimed that he lived at the residence located on the property for approximately two years, but could not offer any details about the residence, even simple details as “what color was his bedspread,” the affidavit states

Nguyen “was not aware or did not understand the fact that there had been five more buildings developed on the property,” the affidavit states. He later admitted to investigators he has not been at the site in approximately six months.

Nguyen told OBN investigators there was only one grow on the rural Ottawa County farm, but investigators found Nguyen owned 75% of Big Daddy Wellness Farms LLC along with three other growing operations, TT405 Green LLC No. 1, TT405 Green LLC No. 2, and TT405 Green LLC No. 3, the affidavit states.

Tran owned the remaining 25%, the affidavit states.

Tran denied any wrongdoing.

“My client owns 25% of the Big Daddy Wellness Farm and that is all,” said Eddie Wyant, Tran’s attorney. At one point there were five licenses, Wyant said.

Tran directed his attorney at the time, Matt Stacy, to allow two of the grow licenses to expire and the other two licenses were to be transferred to other people, he said.

Tran told OBN agents he hired Stacy in 2021 to help set up the rural Ottawa County grow operation and believed he was in compliance with the state. He later learned otherwise and destroyed the plants, the affidavit states.

An Oklahoma state grand jury indicated Stacy earlier this year accusing the lawyer of structuring straw owners for more than 300 fraudulent licenses.

A March 20 inspection cited the multi grows with several violations including expired licenses, improper security measures to guard against diversion and or theft, improper records of employees, improper records of plants and product and improper tagging of plants found on site, the affidavit states.

Tommy and Michael Tran told investigators that they had “staggering losses in their marijuana crop and they were only able to sell 90 pounds of marijuana in 2022.”

Marijuana sales in Oklahoma average about seven hundred dollars to one thousand dollars per pound. This suggests a 99-pound yield could earn $90,000, the affidavit states.

Michael Tran told investigators monthly electric bills at the one large building ran around $25,000 in addition to costs associated with water usage, employees, chemicals, fuels and equipment, the affidavit states.

Investigators speculated that four additional large metal buildings at an estimated cost of between $500,000 to $1 million each, would not be something a failing company would do.