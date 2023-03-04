JOPLIN, Mo. — St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School’s library is now 28 books bigger.

The literature was donated by neighboring facility Wildwood Senior Living in honor of Black History Month. All of the books were purchased at a St. Louis bookstore specializing in African American children’s literature and education.

Wildwood’s parent company raised the money for the donation. The residents of Wildwood then chose the school across the street due to the sweet relationship they have with the kids.

“We have a really nice friendship with Wildwood, so I think when they were given the books, were awarded the books, they immediately thought of our school. And we were so thankful that they brought us these books to add to our library,” said Joanne Lown, Principal.

“Hope that they enjoy these books. There’s a lot of good ones. I looked through the stack real quick this morning and there’s some good ones in there. I hope that they enjoy them,” said Mac McKeough, Wildwood Senior Living Resident.

One of the books about George Washington Carver was also read aloud to the students.