JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The list of southwest Missouri cities and counties asking voters for a local marijuana sales tax is growing.

The Jasper County Commission approved putting a 3% sales tax on the April ballot. If the measure passes, it would apply only to *recreational* marijuana sales in unincorporated areas of Jasper County.

A number of cities are also asking for the tax, including Neosho, Carthage, and Carl Junction.

Voters will decide on April 4th.