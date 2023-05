PITTSBURG, Kan. — It is “Four State Farm Show” week in Pittsburg, and the city has shut down some areas near the Robert W Plaster Center at Pitt State.

Exhibitors and vendors have already started setting up for the event, which begins on Friday and runs through Sunday.

The closures include South Homer Street from Ford Avenue to McPherson Drive and Research Road from Rouse Street to Centennial Drive.

The detours will remain in place through next Monday.