JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Adults in Missouri could be able to start buying recreational marijuana as soon as Friday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said that’s when it will begin approving requests from marijuana dispensaries to convert their medicinal licenses to recreational licenses.

Dispensaries are allowed to begin selling to recreational-use customers as soon as the business receives its license.

DHSS previously said 318 of the 322 medical marijuana licensed facilities in the state applied for comprehensive licenses.

The MHSS already approved dozens of new recreational marijuana rules that take effect Friday. It is the responsibility of each dispensary and recreational user to make sure they comply with the rules.

The state said it is required to notify each dispensary that applied to convert a license by Monday.

Missouri law requires licensed dispensaries to be able to sell recreational marijuana by Monday, Feb. 6.

It’s been legal in Missouri for adults to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana since December.