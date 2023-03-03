JOPLIN, Mo. — This month is Women’s History Month — and some special posters are on display in Joplin. The Joplin Public Library is the temporary home for a women inventors’ exhibit.

The collection of posters comes from The Smithsonian — and highlights the contributions made by 19 different American women inventors. They include the stories of female astronauts, engineers, businesswomen, and athletes.

The exhibit will be on display inside the Bramlage and Willcoxon Foundation Gallery through the end of this month.