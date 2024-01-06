PITTSBURG, Ks. — It was rivalry day at John Lance Arena as two of the hottest women’s basketball teams in the MIAA took to the court Saturday afternoon. The number 16th ranked Pitt State Lady Gorillas battled the Missouri Southern Lady Lions.

Southern pulls off an upset over Pitt State with a close 71-65 victory. MSSU improves to 9-4 overall and 5-2 in conference play.

While the Lady Gorillas fall to 11-2 on the season and 5-2 in the MIAA.

Two Pitt State players finished in double figures. Grace Pyle led all scorers with 18 points and Karenna Gerber was right behind with 17 points and nine rebounds on 8 of 11 shooting.

For Southern, they had four Lady Lions in double digits. Reese Webb had a team-high 15 points. Brandi Hudson added 14 points. Ryan Franklin scored 12 points and Mia Topping chipped in 11 points.

An interesting fact about MSSU in this game, the Lady Lions had a two-to-one ratio in assists to turnovers, 10 assists and five turnovers.

The Lady Gorillas will be back at home to host Nebraska-Kearney on January 11th at 5:30 p.m.

Southern will return home to welcome the Fort Hays State Lady Tigers on Thursday, January 11th at 5:30 p.m.

Hudson, Webb and head coach Ronnie Ressel shared their thoughts on the team’s performance today.

Hudson said, “The team performance was strictly defense. You know, we came into this game knowing what they brought to the table and we just brought defense and we played together. So that was a big part of the win tonight.”

Webb said, “Started sharing the ball for sure and like really incorporating everybody in and everybody has their part and knowing that and just building from there. Honestly.”

Head Coach Ressel said, “Well, it’s one of those things defensively, you’ve got to be able to guard people When you go on the road. Defense travels. Your shooting doesn’t always travel, but defense can always travel and our kids have done a great job on the defensive end, locking into personnel. What our assistant coach, Coach Porter and Coach Straw do a great job of doing the scouting reports and making the kids understand how we need to guard what we need to do. And they have bought in and they’ve done an incredible job for us on the defensive end.”