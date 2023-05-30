KSNF/KODE — Many of the faces you know and watch everyday are highlighted in a a popular local publication.

KSN 16 & KODE 12’s team of anchors, reporters and meteorologists, who are known for their dedication and exceptional reporting, caught the attention Show Me the Ozarks Magazine’s June issue. The magazine highlights some of the small, personal details about those who are known for their outstanding journalism and commitment to delivering accurate news and weather to the Four States.

Show Me the Ozarks Magazine focuses on outstanding individuals, organizations and businesses in the area. They are a locally owned and operated and have served the area since 2001.

You can read about our news team here, beginning at pages 42-43.