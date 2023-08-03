MIAMI, Okla. – A Fairland woman received a five-year suspended sentence for shooting off a weapon at a private residence.

Micaela Renee Venis, 48, pleaded guilty on July 31 in Ottawa County District Court in Miami to discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a controlled dangerous substance – marijuana, and carrying firearms while under the influence.

Associate Judge Becky Baird also fined Venis $1,500 in addition to court costs for the September 2022 shooting. Baird also ordered Venis to have no contact with the victim in the case.

Venis confessed to firing four shots into a doorknob of a Fairland residence on West Church Street because a woman had her dogs and wouldn’t return them, according to an arrest affidavit.

Venis also admitted to drinking “a 24 oz drink and a little shot” preceding the shooting, the affidavit states. When taken into custody Venis was carrying around two pounds of marijuana, the affidavit states.