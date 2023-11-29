MIAMI, Okla. – Three family members gave conflicting testimony on Wednesday about a teen allegedly abused by a former Wyandotte pastor.

Fred McCoy Gammon, Jr, 42, of Miami, is charged in Ottawa County District Court with child sexual abuse. His trial is entering the third day on Thursday.

Gammon is accused of abusing the teen starting when she was 15 years old and when he was pastor of Wayside Assembly of God Church. He has since resigned from the church.

It is the policy of KSN/KODE not to identify sexual assault victims or their family members

Most of Wednesday’s testimony centered on text messages between Gammon and the teen.

Prosecutor Chris Garner directly asked Gammon’s wife, Tonya, about the text messages from Gammon’s cell phone.

According to trial testimony, the text messages from Gammon to the victim read, “Oh, I mean it, you are like a fire to me” and “You are hot.”

“Those text messages were taken out of context.” Tonya Gammon

When questioned about references to smelling the victim’s underwear, Tonya Gammon said it was because Gammon did the family’s laundry and he would smell the clothes to see if they were clean or needed to be laundered.

“He was always smelling socks and shoes,” Tonya Gammon testified. “He often would say your feet stink.”

Jeremy Bennett, Gammon’s attorney and Garner both spent time questioning Tonya Gammon on the former preacher’s “spiritual” troubles after he viewed photographs of the teen wearing a bikini.

Tonya Gammon told investigators when she was first questioned about the allegations, her husband approached her saying, “he was being convicted by God and he needed to let her know that he saw (the teen) in a different light now and he hopes she can forgive him as a wife.”

Tonya Gammon’s testimony was the teen’s actions and disrespectfulness caused Fred Gammon to see the her in a different light and he was seeking his wife’s forgiveness.

“As a church and as a family we fasted,” said Tonya Gammon, referring to the religious act of going without food for a specific amount of time.

Testimony showed Gammon would have images in his mind of the bikini-clad teen and this bothered him.

When questioned by Bennett, Tonya Gammon said this was in reference to Gammon having lost respect for the girl and nothing else.

However, court records show Gammon’s wife reportedly told investigators she forgave her husband “but that it hurt her.”

In addition to not telling the truth Tonya Gammon said the teen reportedly said other men touched her inappropriately. When questioned the girl denied accusing anyone of sexual misconduct.

The alleged victim’s sister took the stand and called her sibling “a liar” and spoke glowingly of Gammon.

“She always said she was the best liar,” according to a younger sibling’s testimony.

The younger sister said she didn’t believe the teen’s allegations against Gammon.

“The reason I don’t believe this is – is because his character is amazing,” according to the sister’s trial testimony.

Gammon barely looked up from where he was sitting when the girl’s father took the stand.

Fred Gammon, Jr.

Choking back emotion, the fiercely protective father showed controlled anger as he testified to doubling up his fist and hitting Gammon after the former pastor confessed to touching his daughter.

“I don’t know how many times I hit him,” the man said.

When cross examined by Bennett, the father said he hit Gammon “five or six times.”

Gammon confessed to the teen’s father rubbing the teen’s back, butt and legs, according to trial testimony. Gammon also told the girl’s father he didn’t know why he did it and that he was going to resign from the church, trial testimony showed.

The witness testified he didn’t care if Gammon resigned from his church but did confront Gammon’s wife saying “See what he did.”

No charges were filed against the father.

Tonya Gammon testified about the incident saying the touches were not inappropriate but “fatherly”.

Leslie Bissell, Ottawa County deputy and Children’s Advocacy Center of Ottawa County Executive Director testified about her initial interview with Gammon.

A 20-minute interview with Gammon was played for the jury.

The video depicted Gammon as very vocal about the allegations and denied any inappropriate touching and the content of the text messages.

Gammon is free on $35,000 bail, court records show.