Fatal crash occurred in northeast of Quapaw

QUAPAW, Okla. – A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Seneca man, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Saturday (12/23).

Nicolas Patton, 39, died at Mercy Hospital in Joplin around 6 p.m., the patrol reported.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on S. 680 Road approximately three miles northeast of Quapaw.

Patton was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.