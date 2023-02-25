SENECA, Mo. — Seneca city leaders and residents are considering the options when it comes to solving years of devastating floods in the area. A public meeting was held last night.

As the springtime flood season is quickly approaching — the Lost Creek Watershed Board of Trustees held a meeting this evening to discuss watershed and flooding issues with concerned members of Seneca’s City Council and its residents.

The meeting gave a look at the disagreements between both groups and what both have called a lack of transparency. The residents located in the flood plain say they’re not eligible for federal grants or funding. And due to being located in that flood plain — flood insurance could cost nearly the same amount as an average mortgage.

City Council members say their concern is in the safety of the 200 homes and three schools that see devastating floods year after year. City Council members are also concerned with the water dams themselves.

“These dams should be open before the spring rains start. Um, Seneca floods every year, we know it’s going to happen. But we need to mitigate that water and make sure that we’re not flooding our citizens here in town. Um, if these dams were working as they should, they would retain the water upstream. When we have heavy rains, to slow the effect of the flooding in the City of Seneca,” said Skyler Jones, Seneca City Council Member.

Residents also expressed concerns over the water quality — explaining that the reservoirs sit next to the sewer systems.

they say it’s contaminating their groundwater and the natural aquifer. The Watershed Board claims the water quality and flood plain is not a part of its responsibility.

No official decisions were made, but all involved hope to work together with better transparency moving forward.

Officials with the Lost Creek Watershed Board of Trustees declined to speak on the record this evening.