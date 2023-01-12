JOPLIN, Mo. — A semi-truck driver is ok after the trailer of his truck caught on fire.

Joplin firefighters arrived at the scene off Highway 43 across from Petro around 2:15 this morning. They had the fire under control by 2:45.

The fire chief says the brakes and tires were on fire.

The driver was able to get out safely and even unhooked the tractor from the trailer.

Two Joplin engines and a tanker from Redings Mill responded. Firefighters say the underside of the truck was also on fire.

The trailer was carrying juice and coffee products, and most were destroyed.