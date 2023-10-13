TOPEKA, Kans. — The Kansas Supreme Court issued an order today declaring all court clerk offices inaccessible for electronic filings through Sunday, October 15th.

This order comes after the court’s network experienced interruptions on Thursday.

Courts remain open according to the news release issued by the Kansas Judicial Branch on Thursday.

The courts will continue to accept paper filings and fax filings. By declaring the courts inaccessible for efiling purposes, certain filing deadlines may be extended under applicable rules and statutes.