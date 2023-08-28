MIAMI, Okla. – Ottawa County authorities continue to look for a Grove man wanted in connection to a shooting on Sunday evening.

Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean said deputies continue to look for Lukan Holmes who also goes by Lukan Logan on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Dean said if you see Holmes you should not approach him but call 911 instead.

“There was a fight over a car, and a man received a gunshot wound to the back,” Dean said.

Jerry Lee Logan

The victim initially refused treatment but later did go to the hospital. He was treated and released, Dean said.

Jerry Lee Logan, 40, of Wyandotte, was taken into custody on Sunday night and is currently being held in the Ottawa County jail on an accessory complaint.

Jerry Logan has an intensive criminal background history dating back to 2001, according to online records.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections website shows Logan has been convicted and sentenced 18 times. There were seven convictions of assault with a deadly weapon, three convictions for assaulting a police officer, seven convictions for theft or larceny and one charge of obstructing an officer.

Holmes, from Grove, has an outstanding warrant for grand larceny, online court records show. He has a history of drug violations, receiving stolen property, eluding a police officer and running a roadblock. Holmes was last seen in the Sycamore Valley area, near Wyandotte.