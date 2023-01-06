PITTSBURG, Kans. — One of the oldest houses in southeast Kansas is now back open for business. The Miller Mansion in Pittsburg dates back to 1909 and was the first home in Pittsburg to have electricity as well as phone service.

Katie Gilkey with TK Rentals says the structure was in disrepair when the company purchased it a few years ago. But after four years of restoration work, she says people can now stay there.

“We had to do the windows and we had to re-rope the windows and had to put the weights on so we literally took it apart to establish what it used to look like a long time ago the because it had been so many years that the Millers had lived here and it has gone through so many different hands and families,” said Katie Gilkey, Operations Manager, TK Rentals.

Gilkey says there is still some more work to be done on the inside as well as outside of the structure which is located at 401 West Jefferson in Pittsburg.

The home is available to rent through Airbnb and VRBO.