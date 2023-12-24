JOPLIN, Mo. — Santa Claus took a break this morning from his very busy schedule to grab some food.

It was for Christmas Brunch with Santa at Briar and Thistle.

Kids were given a chance to sit with Santa and tell him what they wanted for Christmas and then enjoy a Christmas-themed dish.

The menu this year had Maple Banana French Toast, Cinnamon Eggnog Bread Pudding, and a Breakfast Burger smothered in gravy.

They also offered cookies, snacks, and a hot chocolate bar for the kids.

“It’s the joy and the smiles I see on the children’s faces. I can’t tell you how kids ask me if I’m the real Santa, a lot of them pull my beard and if it doesn’t move their eyes get this big around and they just, that makes reality for them,” said Santa Claus, Operations Leader, North Pole.

This is the third year for this tradition at Briar and Thistle ever since they opened.