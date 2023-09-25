"Schlotzsky’s Sandwich Studio Line" celebrates the legacy of the one iconic sandwich: The Original

Thanks to a popular sandwich shop, you can take your home's décor back to the '70s — if you don't mind that décor having a sandwich-centered theme.

Schlotzsky’s, the pioneer of “The Original” sandwich that has been popular with guests since 1971, is now venturing into the world of home décor with the launch of the Sandwich Studio Line.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Original Sandwich and its staple ingredients — this collection embraces the 1970s — offering a blast from the past for sandwich lovers and interior design enthusiasts alike.

The Original was the very first menu item by Schlotzsky’s. It features ham, Genoa and Cotto salami, tomato, lettuce, onion, three cheeses, olives, mustard, and signature sauce on a sourdough baked bun. Now, The Original will transcend beyond the restaurant and into homes across America.

These sandwich-themed décor pieces are priced anywhere from $8 to $800. They’re available for purchase, HERE. The full collection includes:

Get Toasty Pod Chair (SOLD OUT as of this article’s writing.)

Saucy Lamp (SOLD OUT as of this article’s writing.)