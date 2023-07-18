COLUMBUS, Kan. — A local sheriff’s office is reminding drivers to watch their speeds while driving on rural roads – as part of a nationwide, week-long safety campaign.

“A lot of people still want to drive highway speeds on a rural road and they are not built for that, they need to slow down and take their time,” said Sheriff David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s what Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves is advising, as the Kansas Department of Transportation is putting on its annual “Rural Road Safety Awareness” week-long campaign.

“This is during the time frame that we call the 100 deadliest days, between when school gets out and starts back up is when a lot of traffic and fatalities involving teenagers occur, so it is an important reminder,” said Groves.

KDOT reports more than 40 percent of all traffic deaths each year in the U.S. happen on rural roads.

In 2021 alone, two hundred and fifty-seven people were killed in Kansas, in rural road crashes.

Sheriff Groves says speed isn’t the only thing to blame for these crashes.

“The corn crop is growing and a lot of times, especially in our rural areas, we have uncontrolled intersections which means there is no stop signs or yield signs visible from either direction, so it is important that as you approach an intersection in a rural area, to slow down and make sure there is no oncoming traffic coming,” said Groves.

In the event of a rural road collision, Sheriff Groves says there might be things you can do to limit the damage to your vehicle.

“If you leave the roadways, over-correcting is a big deal and we see that a lot, which leads to a rollover crash so a lot of times just going right into the ditch is a lot safer than trying to jerk the vehicle out of the ditch and then causing a roll,” said Groves.

Sheriff Groves told us the “Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office” always has patrols out on the back roads, to help promote local rural road safety.