CASSVILLE, Mo. — Grab your boots and binoculars and join bird watchers this weekend at Roaring River State Park.

The Birding Boot Camp is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18 and March 19.

Whether you’re a seasoned birder or a complete novice who can’t tell a blue jay from a cardinal – beginner and experienced birders are invited to learn more about birdwatching. Topics such as bird identification, songs, and migration will be covered.

Roaring River State Park is located seven miles south of Cassville on Highway 112 in Barry County. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information or to register, call the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center at 417-847-3742.