WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person wounded in the River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was shot in the stomach, according to police records.

According to records obtained by KSN/KODE the Wyandotte Nation police officer deployed a taser on the individual around 9:48 A.M., but the individual did not respond to the taser.

After the individual continued to show aggressive actions toward the officer, the officer discharged a gun and wounded the individual at 9:50 A.M., records show.

Sources close to the investigation said the suspect had a knife during the altercation.

The River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was turned over to the FBI because the casino is on tribal land. Typically the FBI seldom releases information during an investigation.

Kayla McCleery, FBI spokeswoman said on Thursday the individual who was shot by a Wyandotte Nation Tribal police officer was out of surgery and listed in critical condition.

The FBI is withholding the victim’s name, gender and the name of the police officer or a description of the altercation, pending the outcome of the investigation.

On Friday McCleery declined to comment on the shooting’s investigation citing in a text message “out of respect for the ongoing investigation, I will refrain from any further comment at this time.”

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department and the Wyandotte Nation Tribal police have referred all questions to the FBI.