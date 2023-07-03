JASPER & NEWTON COUNTY — An upcoming resurfacing project will cause traffic delays along four routes in Jasper and Newton counties, MoDOT said.

The work, set to begin on July 10th, will take place along the following roads:

Jasper County Route M between Missouri Route 171 and Missouri Route 43 north of Joplin

Jasper County Route BB between Jasper County Route N and Missouri Route 96 northeast of Carthage

Loop 44 (Blackberry Road/High Street) between Missouri Route 37 and I-44 in Sarcoxie When the projects above are completed, crews will cease work for the winter before returning next spring to finish the last one below.

Missouri Route 86 between I-44 and Newton County Route BB south of Joplin

New asphalt, rumble strips, striping, plus new guardrail will be installed in these locations plus sidewalk improvements. Pedestrian areas along Loop 44 in Sarcoxie will be updated to abide by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Work will be done by APAC-Central Inc., Springfield at a cost of $5.4 million. Completion is expected for November 1st, 2024.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane during work periods which will occur from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday – Friday. Drivers must wait behind pilot vehicles in work zones before proceeding. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.