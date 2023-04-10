FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study has named Arkansas one of the country’s worst states for working from home.

The personal finance website WalletHub released its report on the “Best States for Working from Home” on April 10, and The Natural State was ranked in the bottom five. To identify which states are most conducive to working from home, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics.

According to a media release, the data set ranges from the share of workers working from home to internet cost and cybersecurity. It also considered factors like how large and how crowded homes are in the state.

Here is where Arkansas ranked in key categories, with first being the best and 51st the worst:

48 th – Share of Population Working from Home

– Share of Population Working from Home 50 th – Households’ Internet Access

– Households’ Internet Access 20 th – Average Home Square Footage

– Average Home Square Footage 25 th – Cybersecurity

– Cybersecurity 38th – Internet Cost

The top three states for working from home were Delaware, Utah and Maryland. After Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and Alaska rounded out the bottom four.

The complete results of the report are available here.