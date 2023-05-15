PARSONS, Kans. — A Parsons man has been arrested for allegedly making threats with a hatchet, according to the Parsons Police Department.

Officers arrested Benjamin Watson, 33, of Parsons, after receiving reports about a man threatening multiple victims last week. Officers say that during the arrest they located drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

On the evening of May 10, a report was made about Watson threatening a victim with a hatchet. Officials began their investigation by interviewing the victim and witnesses. Just after midnight, another report was made for a disturbance in the 400 block of South 15th St. where officers learned another victim was reportedly threatened. Police say they found Watson and arrested him.

The Labette County Prosecutor filed the following charges against Watson: aggravated burglary, aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim by threat of force or violence, criminal threat and criminal damage to property; aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery; two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and drug charges.

Watson was ordered to be held on a $100,000 bond in Labette County Jail.

The Parsons Police Department says in 2020, Watson was released from the Kansas Department of Corrections and has convictions for criminal possession of weapons and distribution of a controlled substance. He has been listed as a suspect in seven cases and arrested four times since January 1, 2023.