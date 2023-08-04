JOPLIN, Mo. — Triple digits… and that’s before you factor in the heat index. The steamy summer weather is sending more and more patients to local emergency rooms.

“It’s hot. It’s way too hot to be outside. As anyone who’s working outside anyone who spent any time outside anyone who’s mowing their yard, the big storm that just came through picking up sticks,” said Dr. Seth Bingman, Emergency Medicine.

The biggest risks are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“And we’re starting to see more and more cases of that throughout the summer,” he said.

A patient may experience a throbbing headache, nausea, fainting, dizziness, and a fever. And it can get worse from there.

“When people start to act confused when they start to act sleepy or they can have seizure-like activity, so if you notice someone in the heat starts talking like they’ve had a stroke, starts acting like they have a stroke. And this is not a person that should be having strokes and they’re young, healthy people even. That’s the point you need to call an ambulance to come see us very quickly,” he adds.

Prevention is a better option, taking action at the first sign you may have gotten too hot.

“You just feel overheated and you feel tired, the best thing to do is to go in the air conditioning, get out of the heat and hydrate with any electrolyte substance you want – Powerade, Gatorade, PT, like Body Armor, take your pick. Just something that has electrolytes in it. Water is great, but you’ll sweat out a lot of electrolytes and if you don’t replace those, that’s when you start to get the body cramps,” said Dr. Bingman.

And with triple-digit heat – it doesn’t take long.

“15 – 20 minutes outside currently is enough that we’re seeing some heat-related injuries. It’s definitely picking up this time of year. Anytime it gets over 100 degrees, it starts getting an ambient temperature that when you’re outside in the sunlight, just the solar radiation itself heats up your body,” he adds.