KSNF/KODE — Missouri American Water customers will soon be paying more each month.

Company officials announced that the Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a rate settlement requested by the company last year.

The rate review was for nearly 770 million dollars in water and wastewater system improvements from January of 2021 to now.

Customers are expected to see a rate increase by the end of this month.

On average, customers will pay 5-7 dollars more a month.

Wastewater customers will pay 1-7 dollars more a month.