JOPLIN, Mo. — A local non-profit organization is expanding its reach in southwest Missouri thanks to a generous donation.

Rapha International in downtown Joplin received a $25,000 donation from Arvest Bank this afternoon (Monday).

These funds will go towards renovating their new building on South 20th Street.

According to Rapha representatives, the money will help in expanding their treatment for survivors of trafficking, exploitation, and abuse in the Four States.

“We love our location on Main Street but we don’t have the room to do all of the quality care that we need to do for children in our community, so that’s really why we’re expanding, to be able to expand services to more children,” said Stephanie Freed, Rapha International CEO.

“Banking is boring, right? Deposits, savings, checking, so this is one of those things we just love to be able to do. To get out and really support an organization, we talk about supporting the community, but this is a way to literally put our money where our mouth is,” said Austin Hyslip, Arvest Bank Representative.

Rapha officials say they are now less than 10 percent away from their original 1.2 million dollar goal.

The new location is expected to be ready in the spring.