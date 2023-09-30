No injuries reported/school district locked down for 20 minutes

QUAPAW – A Virginia man is looking at state charges for bringing a weapon onto Quapaw school grounds, Quapaw Nation Chief Marshal Charlie Addington confirmed on Saturday.

Shaine Spurgers, 26, was detained, given a citation, and released, Addington said.

Spurgers, who had been staying with friends in the Quapaw area, will be charged in Ottawa County District Court, he said.

The Virginia man was seen wearing tactical pants and carrying a pistol on his side while walking in the area of the elementary school parking lot, Addington said.

Spurgers, who did not have a permit to carry a gun on school property, told Quapaw Marshals he was at the school to pick up kids, he said.

The school was locked down for 20 minutes, Addington said.