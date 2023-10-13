QUAPAW, Okla. -An Historic Preservation grant will help the Quapaw Nation teach its youngest citizens about the tribe’s culture and history.

Quapaw Nation’s $20,027 grant is administered by the National Park Service under the umbrella of the Department of the Interior. The National Park Service dispersed $603,149 in grants for 10 projects across the country to support the protection of America’s Native cultures.

The Quapaw Nation grant began in September and will end in 2025. This program will provide hands-on learning experiences for community members to learn Quapaw history and culture, said Billie Burtrum, Quapaw Nation Historic Preservation Program deputy director.

The goal of the historical program is to create community discussion that will inform, document oral histories and create educational content, she said. Information will be used to develop classes, presentations and community outreach in upcoming years, Burtrum said.

“These grants help the National Park Service work with American Indian Tribes and Alaska Native organizations to preserve their cultural heritage and reconnect people with their traditions of the past that help inform their future.” Director Chuck Sams

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma also received a $65,108 grant for the Pushmataha Hall and Classroom Building at Wheelock Academy Feasibility Studies

Other Grant winners include: