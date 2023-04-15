QUAPAW, Oka. – Quapaw Tribe Chairman Joseph Byrd resigned from the tribe’s top post on today (4/15 Saturday).

In a statement released by the tribe on their website, Byrd resigned during the tribe’s monthly business meeting. No reason was given for his resignation.

Byrd served as the Chairman of the Quapaw Nation Business Committee since 2020.

Prior to being elected, Chairman Byrd worked for the Cherokee Nation as a compliance manager, overseeing daily compliance of all Cherokee Nation gaming properties. He was also a marketing manager for Downstream Casino Resort, according to the tribe’s website.

Byrd was elected in 2020 and reelected in 2022. During his tenure, Byrd implemented and improved the tribe’s criminal justice system after a Supreme Court ruling said their reservation had never been disestablished.

Earlier this year, Byrd filed for Cherokee Nation Tribal Council District 3. That election is set for June 3rd. His father, Joe Byrd, is the former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief.

Byrd said that if he wins the council seat on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council, he would resign his position with the Quapaw Nation.

Byrd replaced former chairman John Berrey who remains under investigation for allegedly embezzling $7 million from the tribe. Berrey faces 11 criminal charges and another Quapaw leader Tamara Smiley-Reeves faces seven charges in the Quapaw Nation.

Byrd is a descendant of Chief Victor Griffin, the last chief of the Quapaw, according to his bio on the tribe’s website.

A group of Quapaw Nation leaders, including Chairman Byrd, recently traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with congressional leaders in an effort to have a multi-million dollar settlement over land issues resolved.

Quapaw Nation leaders are still trying to get $137.5 million in settlement proceeds from the Thomas Charles Bear lawsuit.

The federal lawsuit is one of two lawsuits filed on June 12, 2012, centering on unfulfilled treaty promises, mineral theft and destruction of land and resources.