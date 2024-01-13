MIAMI, Okla. — A generous donation to the Ketcher-Keheley Animal Shelter in Miami opens up a new relationship.

Last week, the Nestle Purina PetCare plant in Miami donated a $10,000 check to the animal shelter.

Shelter manager Maycee Goza says they plan to use the money to help pet owners with their vet bills – a way to hopefully further community outreach.

They also used some of it to purchase and give stacks of straw to pet owners – a way to help them keep their pets warm when they have to be outside.

Close to 60 stacks have been distributed.

“Purina has been great at reaching out to the animal shelter and the city as they’ve been doing their take over, and we are looking forward to partnering with them more as our time progresses,” said Maycee Goza Ketcher/ Keheley Animal Shelter.

Maycee Goza says the Purina facility has reached out with more ideas to help the shelter.