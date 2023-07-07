FORT SCOTT, Kans. — Fort Scott Community College (FSCC) continues to seek input from the community in the search for the next president of the college.

The FSCC board has narrowed its search down to three candidates and has begun to hold public forums for community members to hear from three semi-finalists. This week, many local residents gathered on campus to learn more about two candidates and will gather one more time next week to hear from the last candidate. They were also able to ask questions, as well as submit an anonymous survey that will be reviewed solely by the board.

Community members say they’re happy to be involved in the search.

“This is the first time I’ve been involved in one of these, and so to open this up to community members to be able to come and ask questions. I appreciate that I really do,” said Anne Dare.

“It’s a consensus there’s been a big disconnect between this campus and this community and I’ve always said you know as this community goes, so goes the college and conversely. As the college goes so goes the community. One without the other just makes no sense, it doesn’t work in fact it fails and that’s something we need to fix,” added Jack Milligan.

Here’s what they said they hope to see from the next college president

“We get someone that can continue to establish great programs here in our community that work within our community. As was just said by the previous two candidates so that we keep people here. That we educate them here, that they see the value in being here and want to continue to stay in our county,” said Dare.

“Leadership, energy, imagination. tenacity. I don’t want to hear about what we’re not. What I want to hear is what we’re going to be. Some of the comments that resonated with me today, where we are, we’re historical we’re accomplished,” said Milligan.